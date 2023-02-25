Heading into a matchup with the New York Knicks (34-27), the New Orleans Pelicans (30-30) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 25 at Madison Square Garden.

The Pelicans' most recent outing was a 115-110 loss to the Raptors on Thursday. Brandon Ingram scored 36 points in the Pelicans' loss, leading the team.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zion Williamson PF Out Hamstring 26.0 7.0 4.6 Dyson Daniels PG Questionable Ankle 4.5 3.5 2.5

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Evan Fournier: Out (Illness)

Pelicans vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSNO

Pelicans Season Insights

The Pelicans average just 2.5 more points per game (114.8) than the Knicks allow (112.3).

When it scores more than 112.3 points, New Orleans is 26-10.

The Pelicans are posting 113.4 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 1.4 fewer points than their average for the season (114.8).

New Orleans hits 1.4 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.8 (22nd in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.2.

The Pelicans rank 17th in the NBA with 111.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth defensively with 110.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Pelicans vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -3 225.5

