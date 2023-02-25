Samford vs. Furman Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Samford Bulldogs (13-15) and Furman Lady Paladins (10-18) matching up at Timmons Arena has a projected final score of 67-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bulldogs, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Bulldogs enter this contest following an 86-60 loss to Wofford on Thursday.
Samford vs. Furman Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Samford vs. Furman Score Prediction
- Prediction: Samford 67, Furman 63
Samford Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs' signature victory this season came against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 150) in our computer rankings. The Bulldogs secured the 68-58 win on the road on January 14.
- Based on the RPI, the Lady Paladins have eight losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.
Samford 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-59 at home over Southern Miss (No. 158) on December 3
- 58-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 174) on January 12
- 69-66 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 249) on December 21
- 75-68 on the road over Alabama A&M (No. 273) on November 17
- 75-68 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 290) on February 2
Samford Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs score 67.0 points per game (147th in college basketball) and allow 68.0 (272nd in college basketball) for a -28 scoring differential overall.
- In SoCon games, Samford has averaged 0.5 fewer points (66.5) than overall (67.0) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Bulldogs are scoring 10.4 more points per game at home (72.5) than away (62.1).
- Samford gives up 63.4 points per game at home, and 71.7 away.
- The Bulldogs are scoring 67.1 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 0.1 more than their average for the season (67.0).
