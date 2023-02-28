Tuesday's contest that pits the Georgia State Lady Panthers (11-20) versus the South Alabama Jaguars (7-22) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 65-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 12:30 PM ET on February 28.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Jaguars secured a 60-59 win over Troy.

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 65, South Alabama 57

South Alabama Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Jaguars defeated the Troy Trojans at home on February 24 by a score of 60-59.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Lady Panthers are 1-9 (.100%) -- tied for the 16th-most defeats.

South Alabama has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (nine).

South Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins

45-43 at home over Texas State (No. 150) on January 21

62-52 at home over Florida A&M (No. 333) on November 27

72-62 at home over UL Monroe (No. 338) on February 9

74-73 on the road over Nicholls (No. 353) on December 14

68-60 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 360) on December 20

South Alabama Performance Insights