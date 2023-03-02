Thursday's contest that pits the Grambling Lady Tigers (9-18) versus the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (13-13) at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center has a projected final score of 61-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Grambling, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM on March 2.

The Bulldogs' last game was a 69-57 loss to Alabama State on Saturday.

Alabama A&M vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Alabama A&M vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 61, Alabama A&M 58

Alabama A&M Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Bulldogs took down the Southern Lady Jaguars 60-50 on February 4.

Alabama A&M has 13 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the country.

Alabama A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

66-55 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 256) on January 23

67-58 at home over UAPB (No. 258) on January 2

60-46 at home over Alabama State (No. 262) on January 16

50-48 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 270) on February 18

57-53 at home over Grambling (No. 275) on February 6

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Alabama A&M Performance Insights