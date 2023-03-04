Alabama A&M vs. Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Southern Lady Jaguars (14-14) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (14-13) at F. G. Clark Center has a projected final score of 62-56 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Southern squad coming out on top. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Bulldogs took care of business in their last outing 55-50 against Grambling on Thursday.
Alabama A&M vs. Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Alabama A&M vs. Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern 62, Alabama A&M 56
Alabama A&M Schedule Analysis
- When the Bulldogs beat the Southern Lady Jaguars, who are ranked No. 232 in our computer rankings, on February 4 by a score of 60-50, it was their signature win of the season thus far.
- Alabama A&M has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (14).
Alabama A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-55 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 258) on January 23
- 67-58 at home over UAPB (No. 261) on January 2
- 60-46 at home over Alabama State (No. 265) on January 16
- 55-50 on the road over Grambling (No. 275) on March 2
- 57-53 at home over Grambling (No. 275) on February 6
Alabama A&M Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs have been outscored by 4.1 points per game (posting 57 points per game, 322nd in college basketball, while conceding 61.1 per outing, 91st in college basketball) and have a -111 scoring differential.
- Alabama A&M has averaged 3.8 more points in SWAC games (60.8) than overall (57).
- The Bulldogs score 62.7 points per game at home, and 53.1 on the road.
- Alabama A&M is allowing fewer points at home (58 per game) than away (63.3).
- The Bulldogs are averaging 59.3 points per contest over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 57.
