Alabama State vs. Grambling Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Grambling Lady Tigers (9-19) and the Alabama State Lady Hornets (15-13) at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-62, with Grambling coming out on top. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on March 4.
The Lady Hornets' most recent contest was a 75-63 loss to Southern on Thursday.
Alabama State vs. Grambling Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana
Alabama State vs. Grambling Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grambling 64, Alabama State 62
Alabama State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Lady Hornets took down the Southern Lady Jaguars 48-43 on February 6.
- Alabama State has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (14).
Alabama State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-74 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 258) on January 21
- 66-61 at home over Samford (No. 260) on December 7
- 72-63 at home over UAPB (No. 261) on January 4
- 71-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 261) on February 11
- 69-57 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 273) on February 25
Alabama State Performance Insights
- The Lady Hornets have been outscored by 7.7 points per game (posting 63.1 points per game, 226th in college basketball, while conceding 70.8 per contest, 321st in college basketball) and have a -216 scoring differential.
- In SWAC games, Alabama State has averaged 4.1 more points (67.2) than overall (63.1) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Hornets average 69.2 points per game at home, and 59.2 on the road.
- Alabama State is giving up fewer points at home (62.2 per game) than on the road (76.4).
- The Lady Hornets have performed better offensively in their previous 10 games, posting 65.0 points per contest, 1.9 more than their season average of 63.1.
