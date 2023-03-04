Saturday's contest at Liberty Arena has the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (16-13) matching up with the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (14-15) at 4:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a close 64-61 victory for Jacksonville State, so it should be a competitive matchup.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Gamecocks claimed a 57-50 win over Stetson.

Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 64, Kennesaw State 61

Jacksonville State Schedule Analysis

On December 29, the Gamecocks claimed their signature win of the season, a 59-51 victory over the Chattanooga Lady Mocs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 165) in our computer rankings.

Jacksonville State 2022-23 Best Wins

68-50 over Utah Tech (No. 173) on December 20

60-50 at home over North Alabama (No. 203) on January 28

75-59 at home over Samford (No. 260) on November 30

71-60 at home over Alabama State (No. 265) on December 14

69-62 at home over Stetson (No. 269) on February 23

Jacksonville State Performance Insights