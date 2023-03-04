Predators vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nashville Predators (30-23-6) hit the road against the Chicago Blackhawks (21-35-5, losers of three straight) at United Center. The game on Saturday, March 4 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-200)
|Blackhawks (+170)
|6
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have won 15 of their 27 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (55.6%).
- Nashville has gone 5-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter (71.4% win percentage).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Predators' implied win probability is 66.7%.
- Nashville and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 31 of 59 games this season.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|169 (26th)
|Goals
|150 (32nd)
|174 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|220 (26th)
|35 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|31 (26th)
|38 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|43 (22nd)
Predators Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Nashville hit the over five times.
- The Predators have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- During their last 10 games, the Predators have scored 1.0 more goal per game than their average on the season.
- The Predators offense's 169 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 26th in the NHL.
- The Predators are ranked 12th in league action in goals against this season, having allowed 174 total goals (3.0 per game).
- Their goal differential (-5) ranks them 22nd in the league.
