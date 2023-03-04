Saturday's game at Bartow Arena has the UAB Blazers (12-16) squaring off against the Charlotte 49ers (11-17) at 1:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-66 victory for UAB, so expect a tight matchup.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Blazers suffered a 91-69 loss to Western Kentucky.

UAB vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

UAB vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 68, Charlotte 66

UAB Schedule Analysis

The Blazers' best win this season came in a 67-64 victory against the UTSA Roadrunners on February 18.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Blazers are 2-8 (.200%) -- tied for the 34th-most defeats.

UAB 2022-23 Best Wins

83-74 over George Mason (No. 187) on November 25

61-52 at home over North Texas (No. 206) on February 9

76-74 on the road over North Texas (No. 206) on January 21

75-47 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 235) on January 5

70-56 at home over Alcorn State (No. 295) on December 21

UAB Performance Insights