UAB vs. Charlotte Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at Bartow Arena has the UAB Blazers (12-16) squaring off against the Charlotte 49ers (11-17) at 1:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-66 victory for UAB, so expect a tight matchup.
In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Blazers suffered a 91-69 loss to Western Kentucky.
UAB vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
UAB vs. Charlotte Score Prediction
- Prediction: UAB 68, Charlotte 66
UAB Schedule Analysis
- The Blazers' best win this season came in a 67-64 victory against the UTSA Roadrunners on February 18.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Blazers are 2-8 (.200%) -- tied for the 34th-most defeats.
UAB 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-74 over George Mason (No. 187) on November 25
- 61-52 at home over North Texas (No. 206) on February 9
- 76-74 on the road over North Texas (No. 206) on January 21
- 75-47 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 235) on January 5
- 70-56 at home over Alcorn State (No. 295) on December 21
UAB Performance Insights
- The Blazers' +31 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.4 points per game (85th in college basketball) while giving up 69.3 per outing (299th in college basketball).
- With 66.2 points per game in C-USA contests, UAB is tallying 4.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (70.4 PPG).
- The Blazers post 71.5 points per game at home, compared to 68.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.8 points per contest.
- Defensively, UAB has been better at home this season, surrendering 63.6 points per game, compared to 73.1 in away games.
- The Blazers have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 63.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 7.1 points fewer than the 70.4 they've scored this year.
