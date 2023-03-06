The New Orleans Pelicans, with CJ McCollum, face off versus the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

McCollum, in his last game, had 25 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 108-99 loss to the Warriors.

Below, we dig into McCollum's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.1 20.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 3.9 Assists 5.5 5.9 5.9 PRA 32.5 31.3 30.3 PR 26.5 25.4 24.4 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.2



CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Kings

McCollum has taken 18.2 shots per game this season and made 7.9 per game, which account for 18.4% and 16.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 7.4 threes per game, or 21.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Pelicans rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.7. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.6 possessions per contest.

The Kings allow 118.5 points per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Kings have given up 41.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them third in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Kings are ranked 25th in the NBA, allowing 26.2 per contest.

Giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Kings are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

CJ McCollum vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/5/2023 23 24 2 4 3 0 1

