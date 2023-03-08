UAB vs. North Texas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - C-USA Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game at Ford Center at The Star has the North Texas Lady Eagles (11-19) squaring off against the UAB Blazers (13-16) at 2:30 PM ET (on March 8). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-67 victory for North Texas, so expect a tight matchup.
In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Blazers earned an 83-75 win against Charlotte.
UAB vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
UAB vs. North Texas Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Texas 68, UAB 67
UAB Schedule Analysis
- The Blazers beat the UTSA Roadrunners in a 67-64 win on February 18. It was their signature victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Lady Eagles are 5-6 (.455%) -- tied for the 76th-most defeats.
UAB 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-64 at home over UTSA (No. 165) on February 18
- 83-74 over George Mason (No. 187) on November 25
- 76-74 on the road over North Texas (No. 206) on January 21
- 61-52 at home over North Texas (No. 206) on February 9
- 83-75 at home over Charlotte (No. 212) on March 4
UAB Performance Insights
- The Blazers' +39 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.9 points per game (73rd in college basketball) while allowing 69.5 per contest (302nd in college basketball).
- In conference play, UAB is averaging fewer points (67.1 per game) than it is overall (70.9) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Blazers average 72.3 points per game. On the road, they score 68.7.
- At home, UAB allows 64.4 points per game. Away, it allows 73.1.
- In their last 10 games, the Blazers are posting 65.4 points per contest, 5.5 fewer points than their season average (70.9).
