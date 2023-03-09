Thursday's game that pits the Alabama State Lady Hornets (15-14) versus the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (11-17) at Bartow Arena should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-64 in favor of Alabama State. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 9.

The Lady Hornets fell in their last outing 62-60 against Grambling on Saturday.

Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama State 65, Bethune-Cookman 64

Alabama State Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Lady Hornets beat the Southern Lady Jaguars at home on February 6 by a score of 48-43.

Alabama State has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (14).

Alabama State 2022-23 Best Wins

48-43 at home over Southern (No. 226) on February 6

71-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 258) on February 11

72-63 at home over UAPB (No. 258) on January 4

77-74 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 261) on January 21

66-61 at home over Samford (No. 263) on December 7

Alabama State Performance Insights