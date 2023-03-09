UAB vs. Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - C-USA Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game between the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (17-12) and UAB Blazers (14-16) going head to head at Ford Center at The Star has a projected final score of 73-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Kentucky, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:30 PM ET on March 9.
In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Blazers claimed a 75-71 win over North Texas.
UAB vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UAB vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Western Kentucky 73, UAB 66
UAB Schedule Analysis
- When the Blazers beat the UTSA Roadrunners, who are ranked No. 163 in our computer rankings, on February 18 by a score of 67-64, it was their signature win of the year so far.
UAB 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-64 at home over UTSA (No. 163) on February 18
- 83-74 over George Mason (No. 183) on November 25
- 75-71 over North Texas (No. 208) on March 8
- 76-74 on the road over North Texas (No. 208) on January 21
- 61-52 at home over North Texas (No. 208) on February 9
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UAB Performance Insights
- The Blazers are outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game, with a +43 scoring differential overall. They put up 71 points per game (72nd in college basketball) and give up 69.6 per outing (304th in college basketball).
- UAB has averaged 3.9 fewer points in C-USA action (67.1) than overall (71).
- At home the Blazers are putting up 72.3 points per game, 3.6 more than they are averaging on the road (68.7).
- At home UAB is allowing 64.4 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than it is on the road (73.1).
- The Blazers have played worse offensively in their previous 10 games, scoring 67.2 points per contest, 3.8 fewer points their than season average of 71.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.