Thursday's game between the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (17-12) and UAB Blazers (14-16) going head to head at Ford Center at The Star has a projected final score of 73-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Kentucky, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:30 PM ET on March 9.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Blazers claimed a 75-71 win over North Texas.

UAB vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

UAB vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 73, UAB 66

UAB Schedule Analysis

When the Blazers beat the UTSA Roadrunners, who are ranked No. 163 in our computer rankings, on February 18 by a score of 67-64, it was their signature win of the year so far.

UAB 2022-23 Best Wins

67-64 at home over UTSA (No. 163) on February 18

83-74 over George Mason (No. 183) on November 25

75-71 over North Texas (No. 208) on March 8

76-74 on the road over North Texas (No. 208) on January 21

61-52 at home over North Texas (No. 208) on February 9

UAB Performance Insights