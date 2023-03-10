Top Alabama Players to Watch vs. Mississippi State - SEC Tournament
Friday's SEC tournament game between the Alabama Crimson Tide (26-5, 16-2 SEC) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-11, 8-10 SEC) at Bridgestone Arena at 1:00 PM ET features the Crimson Tide's Brandon Miller and the Bulldogs' Tolu Smith as players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN.
How to Watch Alabama vs. Mississippi State
- Game Day: Friday, March 10
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
Alabama's Last Game
Alabama lost its previous game to Texas A&M, 67-61, on Saturday. Miller led the way with 19 points, plus 10 boards and two assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brandon Miller
|19
|10
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Jahvon Quinerly
|12
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|Noah Clowney
|11
|7
|2
|1
|2
|1
Alabama Players to Watch
Miller leads the Crimson Tide with 19.6 points per contest and 1.8 assists, while also averaging 8 rebounds.
Noah Clowney is tops on his team in rebounds per game (8.2), and also puts up 10 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
Mark Sears is averaging 13.3 points, 2.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
Charles Bediako posts 5.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
Jaden Bradley puts up 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.9% from the floor.
Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brandon Miller
|20.7
|7.8
|1.9
|0.9
|1.1
|2.7
|Noah Clowney
|10
|7.5
|1
|0.7
|1.1
|1
|Mark Sears
|11.8
|2.9
|2.4
|0.9
|0.1
|2
|Charles Bediako
|6.8
|5.6
|0.6
|0.8
|1.5
|0
|Jahvon Quinerly
|8
|1.7
|4.5
|0.7
|0
|1.1
