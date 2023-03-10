Alabama State vs. UAPB Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SWAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Friday's contest that pits the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (13-16) against the Alabama State Lady Hornets (16-14) at Bartow Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-65 in favor of UAPB. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 10.
The Lady Hornets are coming off of a 70-61 victory over Bethune-Cookman in their most recent game on Thursday.
Alabama State vs. UAPB Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
Alabama State vs. UAPB Score Prediction
- Prediction: UAPB 67, Alabama State 66
Alabama State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Hornets' best win this season came in a 48-43 victory against the Southern Lady Jaguars on February 6.
- Alabama State has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (15).
Alabama State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 48-43 at home over Southern (No. 219) on February 6
- 71-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 259) on February 11
- 72-63 at home over UAPB (No. 259) on January 4
- 66-61 at home over Samford (No. 262) on December 7
- 77-74 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 271) on January 21
Alabama State Performance Insights
- The Lady Hornets have been outscored by 7.0 points per game (scoring 63.2 points per game to rank 218th in college basketball while giving up 70.2 per contest to rank 313th in college basketball) and have a -209 scoring differential overall.
- With 66.8 points per game in SWAC action, Alabama State is tallying 3.6 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (63.2 PPG).
- The Lady Hornets are putting up 69.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 59.2 points per contest.
- Alabama State surrenders 62.2 points per game at home this season, compared to 75.6 on the road.
- The Lady Hornets have been scoring 63.7 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 63.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
