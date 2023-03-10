Friday's contest that pits the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (13-16) against the Alabama State Lady Hornets (16-14) at Bartow Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-65 in favor of UAPB. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 10.

The Lady Hornets are coming off of a 70-61 victory over Bethune-Cookman in their most recent game on Thursday.

Alabama State vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Alabama State vs. UAPB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAPB 67, Alabama State 66

Alabama State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Hornets' best win this season came in a 48-43 victory against the Southern Lady Jaguars on February 6.

Alabama State has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (15).

Alabama State 2022-23 Best Wins

48-43 at home over Southern (No. 219) on February 6

71-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 259) on February 11

72-63 at home over UAPB (No. 259) on January 4

66-61 at home over Samford (No. 262) on December 7

77-74 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 271) on January 21

Alabama State Performance Insights