The top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide (28-5, 16-2 SEC) will square off against the No. 2 seed Texas A&M Aggies (25-8, 15-3 SEC) in the SEC championship game with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. The matchup on Sunday at Bridgestone Arena tips off at 1:00 PM.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Texas A&M matchup.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

Alabama has covered 19 times in 33 games with a spread this season.

In the Crimson Tide's 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

Texas A&M has covered 23 times in 33 games with a spread this year.

The Aggies and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 33 times this year.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +800

+800 Bookmakers rate Alabama higher (second-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (third-best).

Sportsbooks have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +800. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 60th-biggest change.

Alabama's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 11.1%.

