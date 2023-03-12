CJ McCollum, Top Pelicans Players to Watch vs. the Trail Blazers - March 12
Sunday's 7:00 PM ET matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers (31-36) and the New Orleans Pelicans (32-35) at Smoothie King Center features the Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant and the Pelicans' CJ McCollum as players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Sunday, March 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!
Watch Damian Lillard, McCollum and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.
Pelicans' Last Game
The Pelicans dropped their most recent game to the Thunder, 110-96, on Saturday. McCollum led the way with 26 points, plus seven boards and eight assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|CJ McCollum
|26
|7
|8
|0
|0
|4
|Trey Murphy III
|15
|4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Naji Marshall
|15
|8
|2
|0
|0
|3
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Jonas Valanciunas is the Pelicans' top rebounder (9.6 per game), and he averages 14.1 points and 1.7 assists.
- The Pelicans get 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Trey Murphy III.
- The Pelicans get 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Naji Marshall.
- Brandon Ingram gets the Pelicans 22.9 points, 5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|CJ McCollum
|19.7
|4.3
|5.2
|0.2
|0.3
|2.4
|Brandon Ingram
|23.2
|4.3
|3.4
|0.3
|0
|1.5
|Herbert Jones
|7.8
|4.9
|3.1
|1.3
|0.6
|0.6
|Trey Murphy III
|11.3
|3.4
|1.9
|1.1
|0.8
|2
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|9
|6.6
|1.6
|0.1
|0.3
|0.2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.