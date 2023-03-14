The Los Angeles Lakers (33-35) face the New Orleans Pelicans (33-35) at Smoothie King Center on March 14, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Lakers.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 46.8% the Lakers allow to opponents.

In games New Orleans shoots higher than 46.8% from the field, it is 27-14 overall.

The Pelicans are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at fifth.

The Pelicans record only 3.2 fewer points per game (114) than the Lakers allow (117.2).

New Orleans is 20-5 when scoring more than 117.2 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans are putting up 114.5 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 113.5 points per contest.

Defensively New Orleans has been better at home this year, giving up 109.8 points per game, compared to 116.9 on the road.

At home, the Pelicans are making 1.8 more threes per game (11.7) than when playing on the road (9.9). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in road games (33.6%).

Pelicans Injuries