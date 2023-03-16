Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (29-5) will look to defeat the No. 16 seed Texas A&M-CC Islanders (24-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. This matchup tips off at 2:45 PM.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC matchup.
Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Texas A&M-CC Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-24.5)
|155.5
|-10000
|+2200
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-24)
|155.5
|-
|-
Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Trends
- Alabama has compiled a 20-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of 15 out of the Crimson Tide's 34 games this season have hit the over.
- Texas A&M-CC is 18-11-1 ATS this year.
- The Islanders and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 17 out of 30 times this season.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +650
- Alabama is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (second-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (best).
- The Crimson Tide's national championship odds have jumped from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +650, the 62nd-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of Alabama winning the national championship, based on its +650 moneyline odds, is 13.3%.
