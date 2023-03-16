The NCAA tournament at Legacy Arena at BJCC on Thursday includes a first-round matchup that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (29-5) against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (24-10) at 2:45 PM ET. The Crimson Tide's Brandon Miller and the Islanders' Isaac Mushila are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

TV: CBS

Alabama's Last Game

On Sunday, in its last game, Alabama defeated Texas A&M 82-63. With 23 points, Miller was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Miller 23 12 4 3 0 4 Jahvon Quinerly 22 3 3 1 0 4 Charles Bediako 12 13 2 0 5 0

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller is tops on his squad in both points (19.6) and rebounds (8.3) per contest, and also puts up 2.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Noah Clowney is putting up 10.1 points, 0.9 assists and 8 rebounds per game.

Mark Sears is posting 12.5 points, 2.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Charles Bediako puts up 6.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.

Jahvon Quinerly is tops on his team in assists per contest (3.8), and also averages 8.1 points and 1.9 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)