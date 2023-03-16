The 16th-seeded Texas A&M-CC Islanders (24-10) take the court in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (29-5) on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. The contest begins at 2:45 PM on CBS. Texas A&M-CC is a heavy, 24.5-point underdog in the game. Here's what you need to know before filling out your brackets for this 1-16 matchup in the South Region. The point total is set at 155.5 for the matchup.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -24.5 155.5

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 155.5 points in eight of 31 games this season.

Alabama's matchups this year have an average point total of 150.7, 4.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Crimson Tide's ATS record is 20-11-0 this season.

Alabama has entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 25, or 92.6%, of those games.

Alabama has played as a favorite of -10000 or more once this season and won that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Alabama has a 99% chance to win.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 8 25.8% 82.2 162.4 68.5 141 149.6 Texas A&M-CC 11 39.3% 80.2 162.4 72.5 141 147.1

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Alabama has gone 8-2 over its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Crimson Tide have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.

The Crimson Tide record 82.2 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 72.5 the Islanders give up.

Alabama is 16-5 against the spread and 23-1 overall when scoring more than 72.5 points.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 20-11-0 0-0 14-17-0 Texas A&M-CC 17-10-0 0-0 18-9-0

Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC Home/Away Splits

Alabama Texas A&M-CC 15-0 Home Record 13-2 9-3 Away Record 7-7 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 87.9 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.7 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

