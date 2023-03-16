An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 9-seed Auburn Tigers (20-12) hit the court against the No. 8 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13) on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. The contest begins at 6:50 PM, on TNT.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. Iowa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: TNT

Auburn vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Auburn has put together a 15-16-1 record against the spread this season.

Tigers games have hit the over 19 out of 32 times this season.

Iowa has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 29 times this season.

Auburn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12000

+12000 Auburn is 30th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12000), but only 31st, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Tigers have experienced the 53rd-biggest change this season, falling from +4500 at the beginning to +12000.

Auburn has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

