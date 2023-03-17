Friday's game between the Auburn Tigers (15-14) and Tulane Green Wave (18-13) going head-to-head at Neville Arena has a projected final score of 67-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Auburn, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Tigers are coming off of a 63-47 loss to Georgia in their last outing on Thursday.

Auburn vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Auburn vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 67, Tulane 63

Auburn Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' best win of the season came against the Ole Miss Rebels, a top 50 team (No. 28), according to our computer rankings. The Tigers picked up the 77-76 home win on January 22.

The Tigers have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (10).

Auburn 2022-23 Best Wins

77-76 at home over Ole Miss (No. 28) on January 22

74-73 over Colorado State (No. 90) on November 26

71-68 on the road over Kentucky (No. 97) on January 26

66-55 at home over Florida (No. 104) on January 30

65-55 at home over Texas A&M (No. 121) on February 16

Auburn Performance Insights