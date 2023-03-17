Friday's game between the Auburn Tigers (15-14) and Tulane Green Wave (18-13) going head-to-head at Neville Arena has a projected final score of 67-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Auburn, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Tigers are coming off of a 63-47 loss to Georgia in their last outing on Thursday.

Auburn vs. Tulane Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Auburn vs. Tulane Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Auburn 67, Tulane 63

Auburn Schedule Analysis

  • The Tigers' best win of the season came against the Ole Miss Rebels, a top 50 team (No. 28), according to our computer rankings. The Tigers picked up the 77-76 home win on January 22.
  • The Tigers have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (10).

Auburn 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 77-76 at home over Ole Miss (No. 28) on January 22
  • 74-73 over Colorado State (No. 90) on November 26
  • 71-68 on the road over Kentucky (No. 97) on January 26
  • 66-55 at home over Florida (No. 104) on January 30
  • 65-55 at home over Texas A&M (No. 121) on February 16

Auburn Performance Insights

  • The Tigers average 66.8 points per game (143rd in college basketball) while giving up 66.5 per contest (235th in college basketball). They have a +9 scoring differential overall.
  • Auburn is tallying 59.4 points per game this season in conference action, which is 7.4 fewer points per game than its overall average (66.8).
  • The Tigers are scoring 71.2 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 56.6 points per contest.
  • In home games, Auburn is surrendering 17.6 fewer points per game (59.8) than in away games (77.4).
  • On offense, the Tigers have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 60.7 points per contest over that span compared to the 66.8 they've racked up over the course of this season.

