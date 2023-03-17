How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 3-seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5) hit the court against the No. 14 seed Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11) on Friday at Ball Arena. The matchup starts at 7:35 PM.
Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: truTV
Gonzaga Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 52.9% from the field this season, 12.4 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Antelopes allow to opponents.
- Gonzaga has a 26-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Antelopes sit at 64th.
- The Bulldogs record 20.7 more points per game (87.5) than the Antelopes give up (66.8).
- Gonzaga is 25-3 when scoring more than 66.8 points.
Grand Canyon Stats Insights
- Grand Canyon has put together a 14-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.4% from the field.
- The Antelopes are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 142nd.
- The Antelopes score an average of 75.3 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 72.9 the Bulldogs give up.
- When Grand Canyon allows fewer than 87.5 points, it is 20-11.
Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison
- Gonzaga posts 92.9 points per game in home games, compared to 84.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs are ceding 69.4 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 78.4.
- At home, Gonzaga is making 0.2 fewer threes per game (7.4) than in road games (7.6). It also sports a lower three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to on the road (40%).
Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison
- Grand Canyon scores 81.3 points per game at home, and 67.5 away.
- At home the Antelopes are conceding 64.8 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they are away (69.3).
- Grand Canyon knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than away (7.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than on the road (33.3%).
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|Chicago State
|W 104-65
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|3/6/2023
|San Francisco
|W 84-73
|Orleans Arena
|3/7/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 77-51
|Orleans Arena
|3/17/2023
|Grand Canyon
|-
|Ball Arena
Grand Canyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Seattle U
|W 84-79
|Orleans Arena
|3/10/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 78-75
|Orleans Arena
|3/11/2023
|Southern Utah
|W 84-66
|Orleans Arena
|3/17/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|Ball Arena
