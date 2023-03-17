The No. 11 Providence Friars (21-11) are looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) on Friday. This 6-11 matchup in the East Region bracket is scheduled for 7:10 PM.

Kentucky vs. Providence Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

Kentucky Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Friars' opponents have made.

Kentucky has a 17-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 29th.

The Wildcats record 75.1 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 71.3 the Friars allow.

Kentucky has a 15-4 record when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Providence Stats Insights

The Friars' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

This season, Providence has a 19-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.9% from the field.

The Friars are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at third.

The Friars average 10.1 more points per game (78.1) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (68).

Providence is 17-4 when allowing fewer than 75.1 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Kentucky is putting up 78.4 points per game in home games. In road games, it is averaging 71.4 points per contest.

The Wildcats allow 64.1 points per game at home this season, compared to 70.9 away from home.

Kentucky is sinking 6.6 treys per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.9 more threes and five% points better than it is averaging on the road (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

Providence Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Providence is averaging nine more points per game at home (82.9) than away (73.9).

At home, the Friars give up 70.5 points per game. Away, they allow 71.8.

Providence drains more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (6.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than away (34.4%).

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/1/2023 Vanderbilt L 68-66 Rupp Arena 3/4/2023 @ Arkansas W 88-79 Bud Walton Arena 3/10/2023 Vanderbilt L 80-73 Bridgestone Arena 3/17/2023 Providence - Greensboro Coliseum

Providence Schedule