Friday's game that pits the Saint Mary's Gaels (26-7) versus the VCU Rams (27-7) at MVP Arena has a projected final score of 69-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Saint Mary's (CA), who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Saint Mary's (CA) is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 4.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 122.5 total.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: Saint Mary's (CA) -4.5

Saint Mary's (CA) -4.5 Point Total: 122.5

122.5 Moneyline (To Win): Saint Mary's (CA) -175, VCU +145

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 69, VCU 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU

Pick ATS: Saint Mary's (CA) (-4.5)



Saint Mary's (CA) (-4.5) Pick OU: Over (122.5)



Saint Mary's (CA) is 16-13-0 against the spread this season compared to VCU's 16-14-0 ATS record. The Gaels are 15-14-0 and the Rams are 12-18-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams average 142.8 points per game, 20.3 more points than this matchup's total. Saint Mary's (CA) has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in the past 10 games. VCU has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

The Gaels are outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game with a +371 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.4 points per game (185th in college basketball) and allow 60.1 per contest (fifth in college basketball).

The 32.5 rebounds per game Saint Mary's (CA) averages rank 130th in the country, and are 6.4 more than the 26.1 its opponents grab per contest.

Saint Mary's (CA) hits 7.8 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents (5.3).

The Gaels average 100.1 points per 100 possessions (31st in college basketball), while allowing 84.3 points per 100 possessions (24th in college basketball).

Saint Mary's (CA) has committed 2.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.6 (17th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.7 (196th in college basketball).

VCU Performance Insights

The Rams outscore opponents by 8.5 points per game (posting 71.4 points per game, 185th in college basketball, and giving up 62.9 per contest, 24th in college basketball) and have a +290 scoring differential.

VCU records 30.5 rebounds per game (258th in college basketball), compared to the 30.1 of its opponents.

VCU hits 6.1 three-pointers per game (310th in college basketball) at a 34.7% rate (154th in college basketball), compared to the 6 its opponents make, shooting 32.3% from deep.

VCU wins the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 12.8 (272nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.2.

