How to Watch the Alabama vs. Baylor Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 7-seed Baylor Bears (19-12) take the court against the No. 10 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10) on Saturday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The contest tips off at 5:30 PM.
Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN
Alabama vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison
- The Crimson Tide's 69.9 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 62.7 the Bears give up.
- Alabama has put together a 14-4 record in games it scores more than 62.7 points.
- Baylor has a 15-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.9 points.
- The Bears score 12.2 more points per game (72.0) than the Crimson Tide allow (59.8).
- Baylor has an 18-7 record when scoring more than 59.8 points.
- Alabama is 20-5 when allowing fewer than 72.0 points.
- The Bears are making 43.0% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Crimson Tide concede to opponents (46.3%).
- The Crimson Tide's 40.6 shooting percentage from the field is 2.6 higher than the Bears have conceded.
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Florida
|L 81-77
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|2/26/2023
|Ole Miss
|L 57-55
|Foster Auditorium
|3/2/2023
|Kentucky
|L 71-58
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/18/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
