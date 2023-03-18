An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 7-seed Baylor Bears (19-12) take the court against the No. 10 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10) on Saturday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The contest tips off at 5:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Alabama vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

The Crimson Tide's 69.9 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 62.7 the Bears give up.

Alabama has put together a 14-4 record in games it scores more than 62.7 points.

Baylor has a 15-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.9 points.

The Bears score 12.2 more points per game (72.0) than the Crimson Tide allow (59.8).

Baylor has an 18-7 record when scoring more than 59.8 points.

Alabama is 20-5 when allowing fewer than 72.0 points.

The Bears are making 43.0% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Crimson Tide concede to opponents (46.3%).

The Crimson Tide's 40.6 shooting percentage from the field is 2.6 higher than the Bears have conceded.

Alabama Schedule