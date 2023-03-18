The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) take on the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) with a Sweet 16 spot in the South Region of the bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Maryland matchup in this article.

Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Alabama vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Maryland Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-8.5) 144.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Alabama (-9) 144.5 -410 +330 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Trends

  • Alabama has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.
  • Crimson Tide games have hit the over 16 out of 35 times this season.
  • Maryland has compiled a 21-11-0 record against the spread this year.
  • A total of 12 Terrapins games this season have gone over the point total.

Alabama Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +450
  • Bookmakers rate Alabama equally compared to the computer rankings, best in the country.
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the start of the season to +450. Among all teams in the country, that is the 62nd-biggest change.
  • With odds of +450, Alabama has been given an 18.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Maryland Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +10000
  • Bookmakers have moved the Terrapins' national championship odds up from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +10000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 57th-biggest change.
  • The implied probability of Maryland winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

