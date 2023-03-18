Alabama vs. Maryland: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) take on the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) with a Sweet 16 spot in the South Region of the bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Maryland matchup in this article.
Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Alabama vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Maryland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-8.5)
|144.5
|-450
|+350
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-9)
|144.5
|-410
|+330
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- Alabama has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Crimson Tide games have hit the over 16 out of 35 times this season.
- Maryland has compiled a 21-11-0 record against the spread this year.
- A total of 12 Terrapins games this season have gone over the point total.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +450
- Bookmakers rate Alabama equally compared to the computer rankings, best in the country.
- Sportsbooks have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the start of the season to +450. Among all teams in the country, that is the 62nd-biggest change.
- With odds of +450, Alabama has been given an 18.2% chance of winning the national championship.
Maryland Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Bookmakers have moved the Terrapins' national championship odds up from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +10000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 57th-biggest change.
- The implied probability of Maryland winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.