The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) try to earn a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, starting at 9:40 PM.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Maryland matchup.

Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Alabama vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Maryland Moneyline BetMGM Alabama (-8.5) 144.5 -375 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Alabama has compiled a 20-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Crimson Tide games have gone over the point total 16 out of 35 times this season.

Maryland has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Terrapins and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 32 times this year.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +500

+500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+500), Alabama is second-best in the country. It is one spot higher than that, best, according to computer rankings.

The Crimson Tide were +5000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +500, which is the 62nd-biggest change in the country.

Alabama has a 16.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

