Saturday's game between the Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) and the Maryland Terrapins (22-12) at Legacy Arena at BJCC has a projected final score of 75-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Alabama squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 9:40 PM ET on March 18.

According to our computer prediction, Maryland is projected to cover the spread (8.5) versus Alabama. The two teams are expected to fall short of the 144.5 total.

Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: TBS

Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Line: Alabama -8.5

Point Total: 144.5

Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -450, Maryland +350

Alabama vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 75, Maryland 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Maryland

Pick ATS: Maryland (+8.5)



Maryland (+8.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Alabama's record against the spread this season is 20-12-0, and Maryland's is 20-11-0. The Crimson Tide have a 15-17-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Terrapins have a record of 11-20-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 152.9 points per game, 8.4 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, Alabama has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. Maryland has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide are outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game with a +486 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.6 points per game (fourth in college basketball) and allow 68.7 per outing (138th in college basketball).

The 41 rebounds per game Alabama averages rank first in the nation, and are 8.1 more than the 32.9 its opponents record per outing.

Alabama connects on 10.2 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in college basketball) at a 34.2% rate (175th in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 per game its opponents make at a 28.3% rate.

The Crimson Tide rank 81st in college basketball by averaging 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are fifth in college basketball, allowing 81.1 points per 100 possessions.

Alabama has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (314th in college basketball play), 2.2 more than the 11.2 it forces on average (255th in college basketball).

Maryland Performance Insights

The Terrapins are outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game, with a +240 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.3 points per game (204th in college basketball) and give up 63.2 per outing (25th in college basketball).

Maryland wins the rebound battle by an average of two boards. It collects 31.1 rebounds per game (228th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.1.

Maryland hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (237th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents.

Maryland has committed 10.1 turnovers per game (26th in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (261st in college basketball).

