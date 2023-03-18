Saturday's game that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) against the Maryland Terrapins (22-12) at Legacy Arena at BJCC has a projected final score of 75-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 9:40 PM ET on March 18.

Based on our computer prediction, Maryland projects to cover the 8.5-point spread in its matchup against Alabama. The over/under has been set at 144.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: Alabama -8.5

Alabama -8.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -450, Maryland +350

Alabama vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 75, Maryland 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Maryland

Pick ATS: Maryland (+8.5)



Maryland (+8.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Alabama has put together a 20-12-0 record against the spread this season, while Maryland is 20-11-0. The Crimson Tide are 15-17-0 and the Terrapins are 11-20-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams average 152.9 points per game, 8.4 more points than this matchup's total. Alabama is 4-6 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests, while Maryland has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide average 82.6 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 68.7 per contest (138th in college basketball). They have a +486 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.9 points per game.

Alabama pulls down 41 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) while conceding 32.9 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.1 boards per game.

Alabama connects on 10.2 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in college basketball) at a 34.2% rate (175th in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 per game its opponents make at a 28.3% rate.

The Crimson Tide's 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 81st in college basketball, and the 81.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank fifth in college basketball.

Alabama has committed 2.2 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.4 (314th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.2 (255th in college basketball).

Maryland Performance Insights

The Terrapins' +240 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.3 points per game (204th in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per outing (25th in college basketball).

Maryland is 228th in the country at 31.1 rebounds per game. That's two more than the 29.1 its opponents average.

Maryland makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (237th in college basketball) at a 33% rate (241st in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 per game its opponents make, at a 32.4% rate.

Maryland and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Terrapins commit 10.1 per game (26th in college basketball) and force 11.1 (261st in college basketball).

