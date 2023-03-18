Top Players to Watch: Alabama vs. Maryland - Second Round
When the Alabama Crimson Tide and Maryland Terrapins play in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Legacy Arena at BJCC on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET, Brandon Miller and Jahmir Young will be two of the top players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.
How to Watch Alabama vs. Maryland
- Game Day: Saturday, March 18
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC
- Location: Birmingham, Alabama
Alabama's Last Game
Alabama won its previous game versus Texas A&M-CC, 96-75, on Thursday. Nick Pringle was its leading scorer with 19 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nick Pringle
|19
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mark Sears
|15
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Jahvon Quinerly
|13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
Maryland's Last Game
In its most recent game, Maryland defeated West Virginia on Thursday, 67-65. Julian Reese scored a team-high 17 points (and added three assists and nine boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Julian Reese
|17
|9
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Hakim Hart
|15
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|Donta Scott
|11
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
Alabama Players to Watch
Miller leads the Crimson Tide with 19.1 points per game and 8.2 rebounds, while also posting 2.1 assists.
Noah Clowney puts up 10.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 50% from the field and 29.8% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
Mark Sears is putting up 12.6 points, 2.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.
Charles Bediako puts up 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
Jahvon Quinerly is tops on the Crimson Tide at 3.7 assists per contest, while also averaging 1.9 rebounds and 8.3 points.
Maryland Players to Watch
Reese is No. 1 on the Terrapins in rebounding (7.3 per game), and posts 11.4 points and 1 assists. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
The Terrapins get 11.5 points, 6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Donta Scott.
Hakim Hart is putting up 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.
Don Carey is posting 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 37.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.
Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brandon Miller
|19.8
|8.3
|2.2
|1
|1.1
|2.7
|Charles Bediako
|7.8
|7.2
|0.7
|0.7
|2.4
|0
|Noah Clowney
|10.8
|7.5
|0.9
|0.5
|0.9
|1.3
|Jahvon Quinerly
|10.6
|2.2
|4.2
|0.9
|0
|1.4
|Mark Sears
|9.2
|2.1
|1.9
|0.5
|0
|1.6
Maryland Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Julian Reese
|13.1
|9.3
|1.1
|0.7
|2.2
|0
|Jahmir Young
|15.5
|4.2
|3
|1.1
|0.1
|1.5
|Hakim Hart
|12.7
|3.5
|3.5
|1.2
|0
|1.8
|Donta Scott
|9.9
|5.9
|2.1
|0.6
|0.3
|1.3
|Don Carey
|8.8
|1.6
|1.2
|0.5
|0.3
|2
