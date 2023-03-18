Saturday's second-round NCAA tournament game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Maryland Terrapins at Legacy Arena at BJCC at 9:40 PM ET features the Crimson Tide's Brandon Miller and the Terrapins' Jahmir Young as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Maryland

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

TBS

Alabama's Last Game

Alabama won its previous game versus Texas A&M-CC, 96-75, on Thursday. Nick Pringle was its high scorer with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nick Pringle 19 15 0 0 0 0 Mark Sears 15 1 3 1 0 3 Jahvon Quinerly 13 1 1 0 0 1

Maryland's Last Game

On Thursday, in its last game, Maryland defeated West Virginia 67-65. With 17 points, Julian Reese was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julian Reese 17 9 3 0 3 0 Hakim Hart 15 3 4 2 0 1 Donta Scott 11 8 1 2 0 1

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller leads his squad in both points (19.1) and rebounds (8.2) per game, and also averages 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Noah Clowney posts 10.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 1 block.

Mark Sears posts 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Charles Bediako is putting up 6.2 points, 0.7 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Jahvon Quinerly paces his squad in assists per contest (3.7), and also averages 8.3 points and 1.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Maryland Players to Watch

Reese is averaging a team-leading 7.3 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 11.4 points and 1 assists, making 63.3% of his shots from the field.

Donta Scott gets the Terrapins 11.5 points, 6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Hakim Hart gives the Terrapins 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Terrapins receive 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Don Carey.

Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Miller 19.8 8.3 2.2 1 1.1 2.7 Charles Bediako 7.8 7.2 0.7 0.7 2.4 0 Noah Clowney 10.8 7.5 0.9 0.5 0.9 1.3 Jahvon Quinerly 10.6 2.2 4.2 0.9 0 1.4 Mark Sears 9.2 2.1 1.9 0.5 0 1.6

Maryland Top Performers (Last 10 Games)