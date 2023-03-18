The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) will aim to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) on Saturday at 9:40 PM.

Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama TV: TBS

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, two percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Terrapins allow to opponents.

Alabama is 19-1 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

The Terrapins are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Crimson Tide sit at first.

The Crimson Tide put up 82.6 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 63.2 the Terrapins allow.

When Alabama totals more than 63.2 points, it is 26-3.

Maryland Stats Insights

The Terrapins' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is eight percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (37.1%).

Maryland is 19-8 when it shoots higher than 37.1% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the rebounding team in the nation, the Terrapins rank 161st.

The Terrapins' 70.3 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 68.7 the Crimson Tide give up.

Maryland is 20-10 when giving up fewer than 82.6 points.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison

Alabama is posting 89.5 points per game this year at home, which is 15.8 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (73.7).

In 2022-23, the Crimson Tide are surrendering 65 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 69.

In home games, Alabama is draining 2.4 more threes per game (11.1) than when playing on the road (8.7). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (31.1%).

Maryland Home & Away Comparison

At home, Maryland averages 74.6 points per game. On the road, it scores 62.5.

The Terrapins are conceding fewer points at home (61.6 per game) than on the road (65.4).

At home, Maryland knocks down 6.5 3-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than it averages on the road (6.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (34.3%) than on the road (31.1%).

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/11/2023 Missouri W 72-61 Bridgestone Arena 3/12/2023 Texas A&M W 82-63 Bridgestone Arena 3/16/2023 Texas A&M-CC W 96-75 Legacy Arena at BJCC 3/18/2023 Maryland - Legacy Arena at BJCC

Maryland Schedule