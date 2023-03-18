A spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament South Region bracket is on the line when the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) meet the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) on Saturday at 9:40 PM on TBS. Alabama has been installed as an 8.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5 points.

Alabama vs. Maryland Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -8.5 144.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama and its opponents have gone over 144.5 combined points in 21 of 32 games this season.

Alabama has an average total of 151.3 in its outings this year, 6.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Crimson Tide's ATS record is 20-12-0 this season.

Alabama has won 26, or 92.9%, of the 28 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Alabama has been at least a -450 moneyline favorite 16 times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from Alabama, based on the moneyline, is 81.8%.

Alabama vs. Maryland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 21 65.6% 82.6 152.9 68.7 131.9 149.8 Maryland 7 22.6% 70.3 152.9 63.2 131.9 136.7

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Alabama has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its past 10 games.

The Crimson Tide have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.

The Crimson Tide average 82.6 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 63.2 the Terrapins give up.

When Alabama puts up more than 63.2 points, it is 17-9 against the spread and 26-3 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 20-12-0 10-8 15-17-0 Maryland 20-11-0 1-0 11-20-0

Alabama vs. Maryland Home/Away Splits

Alabama Maryland 15-0 Home Record 16-1 9-3 Away Record 2-9 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 11-4-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.