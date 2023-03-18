The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) are 8.5-point favorites as they attempt to secure a place in the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second round South Region bracket matchup against the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, tipping off at 9:40 PM on TBS. The matchup's point total is 144.5.

Alabama vs. Maryland Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -8.5 144.5

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

In 21 games this season, Alabama and its opponents have scored more than 144.5 combined points.

Alabama has an average point total of 151.3 in its outings this year, 6.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Crimson Tide's ATS record is 20-12-0 this season.

Alabama has entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 26, or 92.9%, of those games.

Alabama has been at least a -450 moneyline favorite 16 times this season and won all of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Alabama has a 81.8% chance to win.

Alabama vs. Maryland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 21 65.6% 82.6 152.9 68.7 131.9 149.8 Maryland 7 22.6% 70.3 152.9 63.2 131.9 136.7

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Alabama has gone 8-2 over its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Crimson Tide have gone over the total five times.

The Crimson Tide average 19.4 more points per game (82.6) than the Terrapins allow (63.2).

Alabama is 17-9 against the spread and 26-3 overall when scoring more than 63.2 points.

Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 20-12-0 10-8 15-17-0 Maryland 20-11-0 1-0 11-20-0

Alabama vs. Maryland Home/Away Splits

Alabama Maryland 15-0 Home Record 16-1 9-3 Away Record 2-9 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 11-4-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-8-0

