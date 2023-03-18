The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) are favored by 8.5 points against the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) for their NCAA Tournament matchup on Saturday. A trip to the Sweet 16 will be awarded to the winner of the 1-8 South Region bracket contest, which tips off at 9:40 PM on TBS. The point total for the matchup is set at 143.5.

Alabama vs. Maryland Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -8.5 143.5

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

In 22 games this season, Alabama and its opponents have scored more than 143.5 combined points.

Alabama has an average point total of 151.3 in its contests this year, 7.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Crimson Tide's ATS record is 20-12-0 this season.

Alabama has been the favorite in 28 games this season and won 26 (92.9%) of those contests.

Alabama has been at least a -400 moneyline favorite 18 times this season and won all of those games.

Alabama has a 80% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Alabama vs. Maryland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 22 68.8% 82.6 152.9 68.7 131.9 149.8 Maryland 8 25.8% 70.3 152.9 63.2 131.9 136.7

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Alabama has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Crimson Tide have gone over the total five times.

The 82.6 points per game the Crimson Tide average are 19.4 more points than the Terrapins allow (63.2).

Alabama is 17-9 against the spread and 26-3 overall when scoring more than 63.2 points.

Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 20-12-0 10-8 15-17-0 Maryland 20-11-0 1-0 11-20-0

Alabama vs. Maryland Home/Away Splits

Alabama Maryland 15-0 Home Record 16-1 9-3 Away Record 2-9 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 11-4-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-8-0

