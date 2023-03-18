The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) and the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) play in the NCAA Tournament with a place in the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, tipping off at 7:10 PM.

Auburn vs. Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama TV: TBS

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 44.1% from the field, 8% higher than the 36.1% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

Auburn is 18-7 when it shoots higher than 36.1% from the field.

The Tigers are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at eighth.

The Tigers' 73 points per game are 16.6 more points than the 56.4 the Cougars give up.

When Auburn gives up fewer than 74.7 points, it is 20-3.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison

At home, Auburn averages 75.1 points per game. Away, it scores 70.9.

The Tigers allow 64.4 points per game at home, and 70.9 away.

At home, Auburn knocks down 6.5 triples per game, 0.2 fewer than it averages on the road (6.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31.3%) than on the road (31.6%) too.

