How to Watch Auburn vs. Houston on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) and the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) play in the NCAA Tournament with a place in the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, tipping off at 7:10 PM.
Auburn vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: TBS
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 44.1% from the field, 8% higher than the 36.1% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
- Auburn is 18-7 when it shoots higher than 36.1% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at eighth.
- The Tigers' 73 points per game are 16.6 more points than the 56.4 the Cougars give up.
- When Auburn gives up fewer than 74.7 points, it is 20-3.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Auburn averages 75.1 points per game. Away, it scores 70.9.
- The Tigers allow 64.4 points per game at home, and 70.9 away.
- At home, Auburn knocks down 6.5 triples per game, 0.2 fewer than it averages on the road (6.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31.3%) than on the road (31.6%) too.
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Tennessee
|W 79-70
|Neville Arena
|3/9/2023
|Arkansas
|L 76-73
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/16/2023
|Iowa
|W 83-75
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
|3/18/2023
|Houston
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
