Saturday's contest at Ocean Center has the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (22-12) matching up with the North Alabama Lions (18-14) at 1:30 PM ET on March 18. Our computer prediction projects a 80-72 victory for Southern Utah, who are favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

North Alabama vs. Southern Utah Game Info & Odds

North Alabama vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Utah 80, North Alabama 72

Spread & Total Prediction for North Alabama vs. Southern Utah

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Utah (-8.5)

Southern Utah (-8.5) Computer Predicted Total: 152.3

Southern Utah's record against the spread so far this season is 15-13-0, and North Alabama's is 14-13-0. The Thunderbirds have hit the over in 15 games, while Lions games have gone over 16 times. Southern Utah is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests, while North Alabama has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

North Alabama Performance Insights

The Lions score 74.9 points per game (104th in college basketball) and allow 74.4 (299th in college basketball) for a +16 scoring differential overall.

The 30.6 rebounds per game North Alabama accumulates rank 252nd in the nation, 1.5 fewer than the 32.1 its opponents grab.

North Alabama knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball) at a 37.2% rate (35th in college basketball), compared to the 8.0 its opponents make, shooting 36.6% from deep.

North Alabama forces 10.9 turnovers per game (270th in college basketball) while committing 10.6 (50th in college basketball).

