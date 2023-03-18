Coming off a defeat last time out, the Winnipeg Jets will visit the Nashville Predators (who also lost their previous game) on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET.

You can see the Jets look to take down the Predators on ESPN+, BSSO, and TSN3.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and TSN3
  • Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/24/2023 Predators Jets 2-1 NAS
12/15/2022 Jets Predators 2-1 (F/OT) WPG

Predators Stats & Trends

  • The Predators' total of 190 goals allowed (2.9 per game) is ninth in the league.
  • With 185 goals (2.8 per game), the Predators have the league's 28th-ranked offense.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Predators are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Predators have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that time.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Roman Josi 66 18 41 59 29 23 -
Matt Duchene 65 19 32 51 56 33 52.6%
Tyson Barrie 69 11 34 45 36 25 -
Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0%
Thomas Novak 35 13 16 29 7 14 41.1%

Jets Stats & Trends

  • The Jets rank 12th in goals against, allowing 196 total goals (2.8 per game) in league action.
  • The Jets rank 21st in the NHL with 211 goals scored (3.1 per game).
  • Over the last 10 games, the Jets are 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that stretch.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kyle Connor 69 27 46 73 33 35 25%
Joshua Morrissey 67 15 51 66 53 30 -
Mark Scheifele 69 38 22 60 37 53 47.6%
Pierre-Luc Dubois 61 24 31 55 39 32 49.2%
Blake Wheeler 60 15 35 50 24 35 50%

