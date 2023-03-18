Texas vs. East Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Texas Longhorns (25-9) against the East Carolina Lady Pirates (23-9) at Moody Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-53 in favor of Texas, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on March 18.
In their last time out, the Longhorns lost 61-51 to Iowa State on Sunday.
Texas vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Texas vs. East Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 72, East Carolina 53
Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Longhorns' signature win this season came against the Oklahoma Sooners, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 16). The Longhorns took home the 78-58 win at home on January 25.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Longhorns are 9-6 (.600%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.
- Texas has seven wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the country.
Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 25
- 68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on January 15
- 67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on February 25
- 74-50 at home over Princeton (No. 33) on November 27
- 62-48 over USC (No. 36) on December 18
East Carolina Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on March 8, the Lady Pirates defeated the Memphis Lady Tigers (No. 63 in our computer rankings) by a score of 69-60.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, East Carolina is 5-5 (.500%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories, but also tied for the 41st-most defeats.
- Based on the RPI, the Longhorns have three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 160th-most in the country.
East Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-60 over Memphis (No. 63) on March 8
- 55-47 on the road over Memphis (No. 63) on January 3
- 46-44 over Houston (No. 69) on March 9
- 88-83 at home over Houston (No. 69) on February 22
- 72-64 over Liberty (No. 94) on November 26
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns have a +538 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.8 points per game. They're putting up 73.3 points per game to rank 47th in college basketball and are allowing 57.5 per outing to rank 32nd in college basketball.
- In conference matchups, Texas puts up fewer points per game (72.3) than its overall average (73.3).
- When playing at home, the Longhorns are scoring 6.8 more points per game (78.7) than they are away from home (71.9).
- Defensively, Texas has been better in home games this season, ceding 53.8 points per game, compared to 63.9 when playing on the road.
- The Longhorns have been scoring 66.1 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's significantly lower than the 73.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
East Carolina Performance Insights
- The Lady Pirates put up 63.3 points per game (216th in college basketball) while giving up 56 per outing (22nd in college basketball). They have a +235 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game.
- In AAC action, East Carolina has averaged 0.5 more points (63.8) than overall (63.3) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Lady Pirates score 66.1 points per game. On the road, they score 59.4.
- At home East Carolina is allowing 52.7 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than it is away (60.3).
- The Lady Pirates have fared better offensively over their past 10 games, scoring 67.3 points per contest, four more than their season average of 63.3.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.