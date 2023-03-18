The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) and the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) square off in the NCAA Tournament second round, both looking to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket when they meet on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, starting at 7:45 PM. Texas is a 5.5-point favorite in the Round of 32 matchup, which airs on CBS. The matchup's over/under is 140.5.

Texas vs. Penn State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -5.5 140.5

Texas vs Penn State Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Longhorns have compiled a 17-16-0 record against the spread.

This season, Texas has won 12 of its 13 games, or 92.3%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Longhorns.

Penn State is 20-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Nittany Lions have a win-loss record of 2-3 with odds of +200 or worse this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Penn State has a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 19 57.6% 77.9 150.3 67.2 135.3 141.9 Penn State 16 50% 72.4 150.3 68.1 135.3 137.2

Additional Texas vs Penn State Insights & Trends

Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests.

In the Longhorns' past 10 contests, they have gone over the total twice.

Penn State has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall in its past 10 contests.

Six of the Nittany Lions' past 10 contests have hit the over.

The 77.9 points per game the Longhorns put up are 9.8 more points than the Nittany Lions give up (68.1).

Texas is 12-14 against the spread and 22-6 overall when scoring more than 68.1 points.

The Nittany Lions score an average of 72.4 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 67.2 the Longhorns allow.

Penn State has put together a 14-5 ATS record and a 17-4 overall record in games it scores more than 67.2 points.

Texas vs. Penn State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 17-16-0 8-9 15-18-0 Penn State 20-12-0 3-2 18-14-0

Texas vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits

Texas Penn State 17-1 Home Record 13-4 4-6 Away Record 4-7 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.9 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.4 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

