When the New Orleans Pelicans (33-37) and Houston Rockets (18-52) square off at Toyota Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, Jonas Valanciunas will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Rockets

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Pelicans' Last Game

On Friday, the Rockets defeated the Pelicans 114-112, led by Jalen Green with 25 points. Brandon Ingram was the top scorer for the losing side with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 31 4 6 0 1 3 Jonas Valančiūnas 22 17 0 0 4 0 CJ McCollum 14 5 6 1 0 3

Pelicans Players to Watch

Valanciunas posts a team-leading 9.7 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 14.1 points and 1.6 assists, shooting 55.0% from the floor.

Trey Murphy III posts 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Naji Marshall puts up 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Ingram puts up 23.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM CJ McCollum 20.1 4.6 6.4 0.4 0.1 2.6 Brandon Ingram 19.0 3.8 4.1 0.5 0.2 1.0 Trey Murphy III 16.4 4.1 2.2 1.3 0.7 3.3 Herbert Jones 10.6 4.8 3.1 1.7 0.4 0.9 Jonas Valančiūnas 9.5 7.0 1.2 0.0 1.0 0.2

