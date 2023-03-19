The Morehead State Eagles (22-11) will look to continue a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the UAB Blazers (26-9) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Bartow Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UAB vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

UAB Stats Insights

This season, the Blazers have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.

In games UAB shoots better than 43.6% from the field, it is 16-5 overall.

The Blazers are the third-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 118th.

The 81.6 points per game the Blazers score are 15.3 more points than the Eagles allow (66.3).

UAB has a 22-7 record when putting up more than 66.3 points.

UAB Home & Away Comparison

UAB averages 84 points per game when playing at home, compared to 79.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.6 points per contest.

The Blazers give up 66.3 points per game at home this season, compared to 76 in road games.

UAB is averaging 7.4 threes per game both at home and on the road. In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 36.5% in home games and 38.4% on the road.

UAB Schedule