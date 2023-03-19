Sunday's contest that pits the UAB Blazers (26-9) against the Morehead State Eagles (22-11) at Bartow Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-63 in favor of UAB, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 19.

There is no line set for the game.

UAB vs. Morehead State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

UAB vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 80, Morehead State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for UAB vs. Morehead State

Computer Predicted Spread: UAB (-16.5)

UAB (-16.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.1

UAB is 14-16-0 against the spread, while Morehead State's ATS record this season is 16-10-0. The Blazers are 20-10-0 and the Eagles are 9-17-0 in terms of going over the point total. UAB has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the last 10 contests. Morehead State has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

UAB Performance Insights

The Blazers outscore opponents by 11.1 points per game (scoring 81.6 points per game to rank 11th in college basketball while giving up 70.5 per contest to rank 191st in college basketball) and have a +388 scoring differential overall.

The 37.5 rebounds per game UAB averages rank third in the country, and are 6.9 more than the 30.6 its opponents collect per outing.

UAB makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (192nd in college basketball) at a 36% rate (82nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 its opponents make while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc.

The Blazers rank 64th in college basketball with 98.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 31st in college basketball defensively with 84.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UAB has won the turnover battle by 1.3 turnovers per game, committing 12.4 (232nd in college basketball action) while forcing 13.7 (62nd in college basketball).

