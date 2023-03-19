The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (26-9) will take to the court against the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (24-11) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. Xavier is a 4.5-point favorite to take a step forward in the bracket, which begins at 12:10 PM on CBS. The over/under is set at 152.5 for the matchup.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -4.5 152.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Xavier vs Pittsburgh Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Musketeers have put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread.

This season, Xavier has won 10 of its 13 games, or 76.9%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Musketeers have a 66.7% chance to win.

Pittsburgh is 21-11-0 ATS this year.

The Panthers have a mark of 5-6 in contests where sportsbooks give them odds of +165 or worse on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 18 58.1% 81.1 156.3 73.9 143.2 152.2 Pittsburgh 8 25% 75.2 156.3 69.3 143.2 140.9

Additional Xavier vs Pittsburgh Insights & Trends

Xavier has gone 6-4 over its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

Three of Musketeers' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Pittsburgh is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

Six of the Panthers' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Musketeers put up 11.8 more points per game (81.1) than the Panthers allow (69.3).

When Xavier scores more than 69.3 points, it is 14-8 against the spread and 23-3 overall.

The Panthers' 75.2 points per game are only 1.3 more points than the 73.9 the Musketeers give up to opponents.

Pittsburgh is 12-4 against the spread and 15-4 overall when it scores more than 73.9 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 16-15-0 4-9 19-12-0 Pittsburgh 21-11-0 8-3 20-12-0

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits

Xavier Pittsburgh 15-2 Home Record 14-3 7-4 Away Record 7-5 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-2-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.4 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.