Memorial Gymnasium is where the Vanderbilt Commodores (22-14) and UAB Blazers (27-9) will square off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Eric Gaines is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the court.

How to Watch UAB vs. Vanderbilt

Game Day: Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday, March 22 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

UAB's Last Game

UAB was victorious in its previous game against Morehead State, 77-59, on Sunday. Ty Brewer was its high scorer with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ty Brewer 25 9 0 0 0 1 Eric Gaines 11 3 7 1 1 1 Trey Jemison 11 16 0 0 3 0

UAB Players to Watch

Jordan Walker is No. 1 on the Blazers in scoring (22.5 points per game) and assists (3.9), and produces 2.6 rebounds. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Gaines is the Blazers' top assist man (4.6 per game), and he averages 11.6 points and 3.4 rebounds.

Trey Jemison paces the Blazers in rebounding (8.4 per game), and puts up 9.1 points and 0.6 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

The Blazers receive 10.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from KJ Buffen.

Brewer is putting up 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 48.6% of his shots from the floor.

UAB Top Performers (Last 10 Games)