The New Orleans Pelicans (35-37) match up with the Charlotte Hornets (23-50) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The matchup airs on BSNO and BSSE.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pelicans vs. Hornets matchup.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE

BSNO and BSSE Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Pelicans have a +73 scoring differential, putting up 114.0 points per game (16th in the league) and allowing 113.0 (14th in the NBA).

The Hornets put up 111.3 points per game (27th in league) while giving up 117.4 per contest (22nd in NBA). They have a -448 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

The teams combine to score 225.3 points per game, 0.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 230.4 points per game combined, 5.4 more points than this contest's total.

New Orleans has covered 34 times in 72 games with a spread this season.

Charlotte is 31-40-2 ATS this year.

Pelicans and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +25000 +10000 +475 Hornets - - -

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.