Alabama vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) to determine which of the squads is heading to the South Regional final when it tips off on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, starting at 6:30 PM, airing on TBS.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup.
Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-7.5)
|136.5
|-375
|+280
BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-7.5)
|137
|-340
|+280
DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Alabama (-7.5)
|137
|-345
|+280
PointsBet
Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Alabama is 21-15-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Crimson Tide's 36 games have hit the over.
- San Diego State has covered 17 times in 34 games with a spread this season.
- A total of 14 Aztecs games this season have gone over the point total.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +340
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+340), Alabama is best in the country. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
- Bookmakers have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the start of the season to +340. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 63rd-biggest change.
- With odds of +340, Alabama has been given a 22.7% chance of winning the national championship.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- The Aztecs were +6000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +4000, which is the 70th-biggest change in the country.
- With odds of +4000, San Diego State has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.
