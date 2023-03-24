A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) playing on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. The NCAA Tournament contest tips off at 6:30 PM.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup in this article.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: TBS

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Alabama has put together a 21-15-0 record against the spread this season.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 36 times this season.

San Diego State has put together a 17-16-1 record against the spread this year.

A total of 14 Aztecs games this year have gone over the point total.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +340

+340 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+340), Alabama is best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +340. Among all teams in the country, that is the 63rd-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Alabama has a 22.7% chance of winning the national championship.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Aztecs have experienced the 70th-biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the beginning to +4000.

San Diego State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

